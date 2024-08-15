GMV Law Celebrates Securing Over $5 Million In Client Compensation

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) Atlanta, GA – GMV Law, a leading personal injury law firm in Atlanta , is celebrating after successfully securing over $5 million in compensation for their clients, demonstrating commitment to justice and excellence in representation.

This significant achievement highlights the firm's expertise in handling a wide range of personal injury cases, from auto accidents to premises liability claims.

Attorney Alan L. Grinberg, a partner at GMV Law Group, commented on this milestone:“Reaching over $5 million in compensation for our clients is a testament to our team's dedication and skill in advocating for those who have been injured due to others' negligence. We take pride in fighting tirelessly for our clients to ensure they receive the maximum compensation they deserve for their injuries and losses.”

Past cases handled by GMV Law include one where a client was t-boned by a semi-trailer and another involving a rideshare accident. In both instances, GMV Law successfully secured significant settlements, winning $750,000 for the client injured in the semi-trailer collision and $363,398 for the client involved in the rideshare accident.

The GMV Car Accident Law Firm represents people in all kinds of car accident cases, including:

Aggressive Driving Accidents: Aggressive driving comprises a range of dangerous behaviors including tailgating, excessive speeding, reckless lane changes, ignoring traffic signals, cutting off or blocking other drivers, and road rage.

Drunk Driving Accidents: Driving under the influence (DUI) is a serious offense. Alcohol impairs drivers' judgment, reaction times, and coordination. GMV Law Group Car Accident Lawyer can assist with claiming compensation whether the individual was in another vehicle or a passenger riding with the drunk driver.

Distracted Driving Accidents: Distracted driving is the number one cause of car accidents across the US. Cell phone usage, eating and drinking, checking the navigation system, fatigue, looking for items on the floor, or talking to passengers – distracted driving can cause significant damage in a matter of seconds.

Rear-End Collisions: Many people assume the rear driver is always at fault for a rear-end accident, however, this is not always the case. GMV Law can help victims receive the compensation they deserve.

Whiplash Injury Cases: Whiplash is a type of neck injury caused by rapid movement back and forth, or side to side. The symptoms of this injury do not always appear instantly. GMV Law will gather evidence and advocate for the rights of the victim.

In Georgia, individuals have two years from the date of the accident to file a car accident claim. Failing to file a claim within this timeframe risks losing compensation for injuries and damages. Some of the damages available in car accident claims include medical bills, lost wages, pain and suffering, mental anguish, property damage, disability, disfigurement, and funeral and burial costs.

GMV Law has proven time and time again that the team's legal expertise, professionalism, and dedication to justice are successful at getting compensation for clients. Therefore allowing victims to pay for recovery and damages, easing a very stressful and traumatic situation.

GMV Law invites individuals who are considering filing a personal injury claim to contact the professional team via the website to schedule a free case review.

