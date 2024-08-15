Notts Sports PICS Revolutionises Cricket Play, Making The Sport Accessible In New Environments

(MENAFN- Pressat) Cricket enthusiasts have cause for celebration as the latest innovation in surfaces, the PICS (Powerplay Instant Cricket Surface), promises to revolutionise the sport.

Developed by Notts Sport, the PICS is designed to allow clubs and to play cricket in previously inaccessible areas. Its versatility across various surfaces, including and gym sprung flooring.

A key feature of the PICS is its ease of installation. Setting up requires only 2-3 people and 5-20 minutes, making it an ideal indoor and outdoor play solution. Its consistent performance across all surface types has been rigorously tested, with some surfaces demonstrating longevity under heavy indoor usage.

The latest version of the PICS boasts a Monofilament surface designed with NGU technology, offering enhanced gameplay and durability. Complimented by a specially selected and tested foam shockpad, the surface ensures consistent performance.

With its easy installation, adaptability to various surfaces, and enhanced performance, the PICS by Notts Sport is poised to be a game-changer for cricket enthusiasts.

Whether for indoor or outdoor play, this cutting-edge surface promises to deliver an unparalleled cricketing experience, opening up new possibilities for play in numerous settings

