Stage Set For GCC U-15 Championship

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha: The GCC Under-15 Championship will get underway at the Qatar University Hall today.

On the opening day, Saudi Arabia will meet United Arab Emirates while Bahrain will play Oman.

Qatar will start their campaign against Oman tomorrow with Kuwait playing against the UAE the same day.

The participating teams are divided into two groups. The Group A comprises Saudi Arabia, Kuwait and the United Arab Emirates, while Group B includes Qatar, Bahrain and Oman. The will conclude on August 19.

The Qatar Basketball Federation (QBF) has completed preparations to host the tournament in a befitting manner.

For its part, the technical staff of the Qatar national team completed their preparations and announced the list of players who will participate in the tournament, namely: Muhanna Khalid, Ibrahim Al Mufti, Jassim Al Qahtani, Hamad Al Langawi, Abdulaziz Al Qahtani, Majed Al Mansour, Mohammed Al Badi, Ahmed Yassin, Mohammed Al Qahtani, Mishaal Al Mughni, Sultan Abdullah, Mohammed Al Khuzaei, Azzam Yakan, and Saud Al Mughaiseeb.