Weekly Review Of Azerbaijani Oil Prices

The average price of Azeri Light CIF oil produced at Azerbaijan's Azeri-Chirag-Gunashli field went up by $0.21, or 0.3%, compared to last week, to $71.04 per barrel.

The highest price for this grade of oil during the reporting period was $72.78 per barrel, while the lowest price dropped to $68.92 per barrel.

This week, the average price of Azeri Light crude oil on FOB terms at the Turkish port of Ceyhan was $68.40 per barrel, which is $0.06, or 0.3%, more than a week before.

Over the reporting period, the maximum price for this grade of oil was $70.13 per barrel, and the minimum price was $66.28 per barrel.

URALS oil averaged $40.46 per barrel, up $0.14, or 0.4%, from last week. The highest price for URALS oil during the week was $42.13 per barrel, and the lowest was $38.32 per barrel.

Dated Brent crude oil averaged $71.47 per barrel for the week, down $0.23, or 0.3%, from last week. The highest price for Dated Brent crude oil for the week was $72.76 per barrel, and the lowest was $69.74 per barrel.