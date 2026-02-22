Rima Das's 'Not A Hero' Wins Special Mention At Berlin Film Festival

Assamese filmmaker Rima Das's coming-of-age film 'Not a Hero' has picked the Special Mention Award at the Berlin International Film Festival. The film, which had its world premiere at the iconic festival, was selected for Best Film under the Generation Kplus Children's Jury category.

Makers Express Gratitude

The makers confirmed the news, with a special gratitude on the official social media handle of the film's production house, Flying River Films. "It's truly special to win the Special Mention at Berlinale Generation Kplus. A film about children, their dreams, and the strength to make their own choices. Huge thanks to the Generation jury, the Generation team, and the lovely audience who embraced Not a Hero with so much care. Thanks so much for this beautiful honour," the makers wrote.

'Not a Hero' at the Berlinale

On February 14, 2026, 'Not a Hero' had a grand world premiere at the Berlin International Film Festival, which runs from February 12 to 22, 2026. Rima Das, whose 'Village Rockstars' emerged as India's official entry at the 2019 Academy Awards, made a return to Berlin's Generation section with her latest film.

'Not a Hero' revolves around a 11-year-old Mivan, who is seen navigating displacement between urban and rural worlds. "Children experience the world without filters. Through Mivan, I was drawn to a way of seeing where confusion, resistance, and tenderness coexist naturally. He does not analyse his emotions, he lives them. Mivan does not arrive as a savior, nor does he conquer his circumstances. His journey is quieter, shaped by listening, failing, waiting, and learning to stay," Das spoke of her film, as quoted by Variety. (ANI)

