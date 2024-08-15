(MENAFN- UkrinForm) A Tu-22M3 bomber has crashed in the Cheremkhovo district of Russia's Irkutsk region.

That is according to the Current Time TV news site, which cites the outlets of the aggressor country, Ukrinform reports.

Residents of the village of Mikhaylovka told reporters that the fighter jet caught fire before crashing near the settlement.

According to preliminary reports, the Tu-22M bomber took off from the Belaya air base in the nearby Usolsky district of the Irkutsk region.

Russia's Tu-22M3 bomber, which attacked Ukraine overnight into April 19, was shot down at a distance of about 300 kilometers from the Ukrainian border. This was the result of a special operation carried out by the Ukrainian Defense Ministry's Main Intelligence Directorate in cooperation with the Ukrainian Air Force.

