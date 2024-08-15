One Killed, Two Injured As Russians Drop Bombs On Civilian Infrastructure In Sumy Region

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Russia forces have dropped guided aerial bombs on civilian infrastructure in the Krasnopillia community, Sumy region, killing one person and injuring two others.

That is according to the press service of the Sumy Regional Prosecutor's Office , Ukrinform reports.

"According to the investigation, on August 15, 2024, at around 17:30, using methods of warfare prohibited by international law, the enemy reportedly dropped two guided aerial bombs on civilian infrastructure in the Krasnopillia community of the Sumy district. The occupiers' attack killed a 40-year-old civilian man and two more people," the statement reads.

The prosecutor's office said that the explosion had also damaged the premises of a local enterprise and the vehicles of employees.

A pre-trial investigation is being conducted into the violation of the laws and customs of war, combined with intentional murder (Part 2 of Article 438 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine).

Photo credit: Sumy Regional Prosecutor's Office