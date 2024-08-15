Investornewsbreaks Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology (NASDAQ: BHAT) Is Establishing Itself As A Leading 'Smart Gold Trading Platform'

(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network)
Blue Hat (NASDAQ: BHAT) is emerging as a key player in the Gold trading industry amid rising gold prices and economic optimism. Originally an entertainment company, Blue Hat is now focusing on innovations in the commodity trading arena. According to the announcement, the company is planning to integrate artificial intelligence to enhance its offerings, including an intelligence gold supply chain and recycling system and a sophisticated gold derivatives trading platform. Blue Hat also intends to earn from the buy-sell spreads as well as generate revenue from various aspects of the gold supply chain.
The company plans to expand its global reach and strengthen its position in the gold market. It intends to increase its gold holdings, enhance supply chain operations, and refine its digital trading platform. The announcement noted that these initiatives are part of Blue Hat's strategy to establish itself as a leading“Smart Gold Trading Platform,” targeting markets in Europe, North America, and beyond.
To view the full press release, visit
About Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology
Blue Hatis a producer, developer and operator of AR interactive entertainment games, toys and educational materials in China. Distinguished by its own proprietary technology, Blue Hat aims to create an engaging, interactive and immersive community for its users. For more information, please visit the company's investor relations website at . The company routinely provides important information on its website.
NOTE TO INVESTORS: The latest news and updates relating to BHAT are available in the company's newsroom at
About InvestorWire
InvestorWire
(“IW”) is a specialized communications platform with a focus on advanced wire-grade press release syndication for private and public companies and the investment community. It is one of 60+ brands within
the
Dynamic Brand Portfolio
@
IBN
that delivers :
(1) access to a vast network of wire solutions via
InvestorWire
to efficiently and effectively reach a myriad of target markets, demographics and diverse industries ;
(2) article and
editorial syndication to 5,000+ outlets ;
(3) enhanced
press release enhancement
to ensure maximum impact ;
(4)
social media distribution
via IBN to millions of social media followers ;
and (5) a full array of tailored
corporate communications solutions . With broad reach and a seasoned team of contributing journalists and writers, IW is uniquely positioned to best serve private and public companies that want to reach a wide audience of investors, influencers, consumers, journalists and the general public. By cutting through the overload of information in today's market, IW brings its clients unparalleled recognition and brand awareness. IW is where breaking news, insightful content and actionable information converge.
For more information, please visit
Please see full terms of use and disclaimers on the InvestorWire website applicable to all content provided by IW, wherever published or re-published:
/Disclaimer
InvestorWire
Los Angeles, CA
310.299.1717 Office
...
InvestorWire is powered by
IBN
MENAFN15082024000224011066ID1108559671
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.