Investornewsbreaks Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology (NASDAQ: BHAT) Is Establishing Itself As A Leading 'Smart Gold Trading Platform'

(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network) Blue Hat (NASDAQ: BHAT) is emerging as a key player in the trading amid rising prices and economic optimism. Originally an entertainment company, Blue Hat is now focusing on innovations in the commodity trading arena. According to the announcement, the company is planning to integrate artificial intelligence to enhance its offerings, including an intelligence gold and recycling system and a sophisticated gold derivatives trading platform. Blue Hat also intends to earn from the buy-sell spreads as well as generate revenue from various aspects of the gold supply chain.

The company plans to expand its global reach and strengthen its position in the gold market. It intends to increase its gold holdings, enhance supply chain operations, and refine its digital trading platform. The announcement noted that these initiatives are part of Blue Hat's strategy to establish itself as a leading“Smart Gold Trading Platform,” targeting markets in Europe, North America, and beyond.

To view the full press release, visit

About Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology

Blue Hatis a producer, developer and operator of AR interactive entertainment games, toys and educational materials in China. Distinguished by its own proprietary technology, Blue Hat aims to create an engaging, interactive and immersive community for its users. For more information, please visit the company's investor relations website at . The company routinely provides important information on its website.

NOTE TO INVESTORS: The latest news and updates relating to BHAT are available in the company's newsroom at

About InvestorWire

InvestorWire

(“IW”) is a specialized communications platform with a focus on advanced wire-grade press release syndication for private and public companies and the investment community. It is one of 60+ brands within

the

Dynamic Brand Portfolio

@

IBN

that delivers :

(1) access to a vast network of wire solutions via

InvestorWire

to efficiently and effectively reach a myriad of target markets, demographics and diverse industries ;

(2) article and

editorial syndication to 5,000+ outlets ;

(3) enhanced

press release enhancement

to ensure maximum impact ;

(4)

social media distribution

via IBN to millions of social media followers ;

and (5) a full array of tailored

corporate communications solutions . With broad reach and a seasoned team of contributing journalists and writers, IW is uniquely positioned to best serve private and public companies that want to reach a wide audience of investors, influencers, consumers, journalists and the general public. By cutting through the overload of information in today's market, IW brings its clients unparalleled recognition and brand awareness. IW is where breaking news, insightful content and actionable information converge.

For more information, please visit



Please see full terms of use and disclaimers on the InvestorWire website applicable to all content provided by IW, wherever published or re-published:

/Disclaimer

InvestorWire

Los Angeles, CA



310.299.1717 Office

...

InvestorWire is powered by

IBN