Driving Awareness Through Safety Training And Education At Covia

(MENAFN- 3BL) In 2023, Covia continued to use safety training and education opportunities with Team Members, contractors, and visitors to reinforce our Safety First mindset and commitments.

Covia provides employees with regular training on our safety policies and procedures, including annual emergency action drills, as well as required role- or location-specific training, to ensure a proactive approach to incident preparedness and response applicable to each Team Member.

Our Team Members completed an average of 46 hours of safety and training in 2023, representing a 12% year-over-year increase.

We completed the following key initiatives related to safety training and education:



We refreshed our“ Safety Starts With Me ” training program to include updated curriculum applicable to our Team Members' daily responsibilities and learning styles.

We developed a hazard training video specific to Covia's operations. The video aims to bring a unified approach to our hazard awareness training materials, while also incorporating site-specific safety and health risks.

We held three workshops and five bootcamps to ensure a comprehensive understanding of our safety and health policies and expectations. We added a Team Member to our Safety and Health program to have a specific focus on ensuring contractor safety . Key priorities for this role include providing resources related to contractor safety, auditing significant processes to ensure compliance, and driving transparency and accountability regarding contractor safety risks and opportunities.

We continue to require any visitor to our site to complete site-specific hazard awareness training. Additionally, our independent contractors, who may be on-site for an extended period, undergo additional safety education, including safety pre-qualification and training on hazard-warning recognition.

For further information regarding Covia's core value of Safety First and its significance in our operations, please visit CoviaCorp.