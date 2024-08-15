Inventhelp Inventor Develops New Fitness Device For Plank Exercises (OSK-613)

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) PITTSBURGH, Aug. 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ --

"I wanted to create a device to strengthen the core and incorporate cardiovascular conditioning with plank exercises such as plank walks," said an inventor, from Van Alstyne, Texas, "so I invented the PLANKWHEELS. My design would allow for a more intense, dynamic workout."

This patent-pending invention provides an improved accessory for not only fitness enthusiasts but also first responders, military personnel, and by strength/conditioning programs. In doing so, it enables the user to perform strength and cardio-enhancing workouts from the plank position. As a result, it helps increase core strength. While its easily portable design allows for it to be used at home, at the park, in the gym, or while traveling. The invention features a portable design that is easy to use so it is ideal for fitness enthusiasts.

The original design was submitted to the National sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 23-OSK-613, InventHelp, 100 Beecham Drive, Suite 110, Pittsburgh, PA 15205-9801, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at .

