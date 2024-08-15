SDR Ventures Advises Katsam Property Services On Recapitalization By Unity Partners

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) DENVER, Aug. 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- SDR Ventures is pleased to announce that

Katsam Property Services ("Katsam" or "the Company") has been recapitalized by Unity Partners LP ("Unity Partners"). SDR served as the exclusive advisor



Founded in 1986, Katsam is a leading provider of power sweeping and other facility services to commercial and municipal customers in the Midwest. The company's CEO Chris Dick will continue leading the business and will serve on the Board of Directors.



Chris commented, "Thanks to Ben, Scott, & the entire SDR Team, we are now poised to achieve our strategic goals by expanding our footprint and enhancing operations with Unity Partners. Together, we will elevate the Company to new heights while also creating a better experience, including ownership opportunities, for our dedicated employees."

Employee ownership is built into each of Unity Partners' platform investments, and Katsam will be launching an Employee Purpose Plan, a program that allows employees to share in the firm's financial success and capital events.

"Chris has done an amazing job executing on his vision for Katsam and we are excited to bring incremental resources and expertise to partner with him and build on that success," said Peter Cozzi, an Investment Team Lead at Unity Partners. "In meeting with Chris, we were quickly impressed by his commitment to creating a positive employee experience, providing service excellence to all customers, and his general bias for action."

Unity Partners will provide capital and strategic and operational support for Katsam as it seeks to expand through organic growth and strategic acquisitions. Katsam is actively looking at opportunities to add key talent and pursue partnerships or acquisitions with other power sweeping and related facility maintenance services businesses.

"It was a great pleasure working with Chris, and incredibly rewarding to help the Katsam team secure a partner who will guide the company into a new era of continued success," concluded Ben Luchow , Vice President at SDR Ventures.

CONTACT: Ben Luchow, 1-720-221-9220

SOURCE SDR Ventures