Inventhelp Inventor Develops New Type Of Thermal Water/Coffee Bottle (OCC-1717)

"I wanted to create a new type of thermal water/coffee bottle that would be easier to clean," so I invented the EASY CLEAN TO GO. My design can also be used as one single bottle or two cups."

The patent-pending invention provides an improved water/coffee bottle that would be easier to clean than traditional bottles. It also can be used as two separate cups if desired. As a result, it increases sanitary conditions and convenience. It also saves time and effort during the cleaning process. The invention features a lightweight and durable design that is easy to use so it is ideal for workers, travelers, campers, coffee drinkers, etc. Additionally, it is producible in design variations.

The original design was submitted to the Orange County sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers.

