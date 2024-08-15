Global Connected Rail Market Size, Share, Revenue, Trends And Drivers For 2024-2033

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Connected Rail Global Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

The Business Research Company's Connected Rail Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

- The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, August 15, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The connected rail market has experienced strong growth in recent years, with the market size increasing from $88.82 billion in 2023 to an anticipated $94.25 billion in 2024, reflecting a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.1%. This growth can be attributed to several factors, including the widespread adoption of Internet of Things (IoT) sensors, the push for enhanced last-mile trade connectivity, improvements in rail connectivity and operational efficiency, and the growing implementation of communication-based train control for automating traffic management. Additionally, there has been a significant emphasis on the installation of smart railway systems.

Governmental Initiatives Driving Market Expansion

The connected rail market is expected to continue its upward trajectory, reaching an estimated $120.05 billion by 2028, with a CAGR of 6.2% during the forecast period. This growth will be driven by the rise of smart transportation initiatives, an increasing focus on installing smart railway systems, the expanding role of automation in the automotive sector, and the growing acceptance of embedded systems in electric and hybrid vehicles. Major trends anticipated during this period include the expansion of rail electrification, innovation in new products, technological advancements, and strategic mergers and acquisitions. Government initiatives aimed at enhancing rail connectivity are a key driver of this growth. Such initiatives are gaining momentum due to the recognized economic, environmental, and social benefits of efficient and sustainable transportation systems. These government efforts are crucial in promoting and funding the adoption of connected rail technologies to boost transportation efficiency, safety, and infrastructure modernization. For instance, in November 2023, the UK government invested $10.42 billion (£9.7 billion) in rail infrastructure and rolling stock, with significant funds allocated to the High Speed 2 (HS2) project, as reported by the Office of Rail and Road.

Explore comprehensive insights into the connected rail market with a detailed sample report:

Key Players and Market Trends

Leading companies in the connected rail market include Russian Railways, Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd., Hitachi Ltd., General Electric Company, Siemens AG, International Business Machines Corporation, Cisco Systems Inc., Deutsche Bahn AG, ABB Ltd., Toshiba Corporation, Nokia Corporation, Union Pacific Railroad, BNSF Railway, Thales Group, CSX Corporation, Network Rail, Canadian National Railway Company, Norfolk Southern Corporation, Central Japan Railway Company, Alstom SA, Wabtec Corporation, Bombardier Inc., Trimble Inc., Ansaldo STS, and Australian Rail Track Corporation. These companies are focusing on technological advancements to gain a competitive edge, with particular emphasis on fully autonomous railway systems. A fully autonomous railway system refers to trains that operate without human intervention, utilizing artificial intelligence, sensors, and communication networks for navigation and control. A notable example is Hitachi Ltd., which launched the first phase of the Honolulu Skyline in June 2023, the first fully autonomous urban railway system in the United States. This 10.75-mile elevated rail line, with nine stations, connects East Kapolei to Aloha Stadium and is designed to reduce traffic congestion and pollution while providing a sustainable and efficient mode of transportation.

Segments:

. Service: Passenger Mobility, Passenger Information System (PIS), Train Tracking And Monitoring, Automated Fare Collection System, Predictive Maintenance

. Rail Signaling System: Positive Train Control (PTC), Communication Based Train Control (CBTC), Automated Train Control (ATC)

. Rolling Stock Type: Electric Multiple Unit (EMU), Diesel Locomotive, Electric Locomotive, Passenger Wagons, Light Rail Or Tram Car, Other Rolling Stock Types

Geographical Insights: North America Leading the Market

North America was the largest region in the connected rail market in 2023, with Asia-Pacific expected to be the fastest-growing region during the forecast period. The report offers detailed insights into regional dynamics, market trends, and growth opportunities.

Explore the report store to make a direct purchase of the report



Connected Rail Global Market Report 2024 from TBRC covers the following information:

.Market size data for the forecast period: Historical and Future

.Market analysis by region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

.Market analysis by countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Trends, opportunities, strategies and so much more.

The Connected Rail Global Market Report 2024 by The Business Research Company is the most comprehensive report that provides insights on connected rail market size, connected rail market drivers and trends, connected rail market major players, competitors' revenues, market positioning, and market growth across geographies. The connected rail market report helps you gain in-depth insights on opportunities and strategies. Companies can leverage the data in the report and tap into segments with the highest growth potential.

Browse Through More Similar Reports By The Business Research Company:

Connected Motorcycle Global Market Report 2024



Connected Enterprise Global Market Report 2024



Connected Tires Global Market Report 2024



About The Business Research Company?

The Business Research Company has published over 15000+ reports in 27 industries, spanning 60+ geographies. The reports draw on 1,500,000 datasets, extensive secondary research, and exclusive insights from interviews with industry leaders.

Global Market Model – Market Intelligence Database

The Global Market Model, The Business Research Company's flagship product, is a market intelligence platform covering various macroeconomic indicators and metrics across 60 geographies and 27 industries. The Global Market Model covers multi-layered datasets that help its users assess supply-demand gaps.

Contact Information

The Business Research Company

Europe: +44 207 1930 708

Asia: +91 8897263534

Americas: +1 315 623 0293



Oliver Guirdham

The Business Research Company

+44 20 7193 0708

email us here

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

X

LinkedIn

YouTube