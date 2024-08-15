Inventhelp Inventor Develops New Tool For Molding Concrete Caps Around Posts (MJA-228)

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) PITTSBURGH, Aug. 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to create a tool that would systematically create a concrete cap for the protection, strength, and support of any post or pole installation," said an inventor, from

Allenstown, QLD, Australia, "so I invented the SPEEDY CAP. My design would provide a consistent and repeatable concrete cap with a nicer finish compared to traditional methods."

The patent-pending invention provides a handheld tool that would aid in the forming of concrete caps around posts and poles during installation procedures. In doing so, it eliminates the need to use a hand trowel tool to create the concrete cap. As a result, it helps avoid the inconsistencies associated with freehand forming. The invention features an ergonomic design that is easy to use so it is ideal for contractors, fence installers, concrete workers, farmers, etc. Additionally, a prototype model and technical drawings are available upon request.

The original design was submitted to the Melbourne sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 23-MJA-228, InventHelp, 100 Beecham Drive, Suite 110, Pittsburgh, PA 15205-9801, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at .

SOURCE InventHelp