Room 8 Group Announces Strategic Partnership With Audiogroup To Elevate Game Development Services

UNITED STATES, August 15, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Room 8 Group , an end-to-end strategic partner in external game development, announces a new partnership with Audiogroup , a global leader in and sound services for games and immersive audio, running highly acclaimed brands like Dynamedion, BOOM Library, A Sound Effect, and more. This collaboration aims to enhance the range of services offered to partners, ensuring unparalleled quality and innovation in game development.

"At Room 8 Group, our commitment to high-quality partnerships and meeting our clients' needs drives us to evolve and raise the bar for external game development continually. Since 2011, we have provided reliable creative and technical expertise across full-cycle development, co-development, art, trailers, and cinematics, and QA for AA and AAA games. By partnering with Audiogroup, we are now poised to integrate world-class audio expertise into our offerings, ensuring our clients receive the best possible solutions. This collaboration allows us to further enhance our services to co-create award-winning projects for renowned video game IPs and franchises."

Anna Kozlova, CEO of Room 8 Group

Audiogroup stands behind several international game audio product and service labels, and has shipped more than 4,500 game titles over the past 25 years, with a team of currently 100 audio specialists. From indie projects to AAA blockbusters, Audiogroup's mission is to help development studios with any music or sound pain-points they may encounter. Recent notable projects by Audiogroup include sound and music integration for Alan Wake 2, aircraft sound modeling and integration for Microsoft Flight Simulator, music composition for Age of Empires IV, and live orchestra production for The Elder Scrolls Online.

"This partnership with Room 8 Group represents an exciting opportunity for us to expand our horizons. We love to work directly with game studios to either support their audio people with all the heavy lifting, or become a full coverage audio team when their internal audio resources are overburdened. With our extensive knowledge on game audio services, our complementary products, our scalable team and our technical expertise including our own audio software plugins and toolchains, we are ready to tackle any game audio challenge.

We are thrilled to bring our vast experience in game audio to this collaboration and look forward to the innovative projects that lie ahead."

Pierre Langer, Founder and Managing Director of Audiogroup



Together, Room 8 Group and Audiogroup are poised to deliver exceptional game development experiences, combining cutting-edge technical and creative expertise to meet the industry's ever-evolving needs.

About Room 8 Group

Room 8 Group is an end-to-end strategic partner in external game development. Working across all platforms, we provide reliable creative and technical expertise across full-cycle dev, co-dev, art, trailers and cinematics, and QA for AA and AAA games. Since 2011, Room 8 Group has developed creative partnerships with top publishers such as Microsoft, Nintendo, Ubisoft, Sony, Gameloft, Take2, EA and more. While leveraging our own cutting-edge tools and R&D capabilities, we have co-created a multitude of award-winning projects for world-leading video game IPs and franchises including Call of Duty, Diablo, Assassin's Creed, Star Trek, The Walking Dead, Doctor Who, and many more. Through primarily organic growth, we're proudly independent and now home to 1,300+ creatives based in the UK, Europe, North America, and South America.

Best Creative Provider (Shortlisted) – Develop: Star Awards 2024

Service Provider of the Year (Shortlisted) – MCV/Develop Awards 2024

Best Service Provider (Shortlisted) – Mobile Games Awards 2024

About Audiogroup

Audiogroup, established with its first brand“Dynamedion” in 2000, has grown to become a worldwide leader in audio services for games and immersive media. With over 100 creative specialists, we offer comprehensive services, including sound design, music production, live recording, studio and field sound recordings, and audio co-development and implementation. We have been actively working with basically all major media & game production companies in the world, like Microsoft, Tencent, Amazon, Netease, Meta, Google, Epic Games, Sony, Ubisoft, Activision, Capcom, EA, NCSoft, Nexon, Embracer, Sega, Riot Games, Bandai Namco, Square Enix, Krafton, you name it. From North America to Asia, from small to large projects - we are project driven and always put the fun of creating great sounding entertainment experiences first.

Anastasiia Fed-Titova

Room 8 Group

