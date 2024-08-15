For 'Freedom At Midnight’ Actor Sidhant Gupta, Independence Is A Feeling Of Courage

(MENAFN- IANS) Mumbai, Aug 15 (IANS) Sidhant Gupta, who will be seen playing Jawaharlal Nehru in the upcoming streaming series 'Freedom at Midnight', shared on Thursday what Independence means to him.

The also shared a heartfelt memory, and the deep emotional impact his role as Nehru had on him.

“Independence for me is not just freedom but a feeling of courage. We are all Independent enough to own our dreams if we choose to," said Sidhant, for Independence Day now holds a deeper meaning.

He also recounted how a simple moment with the national flag became profound after he immersed himself in the character of the iconic leader.

The actor said,“After six intense months of shooting for 'Freedom at Midnight', I visited my hometown for a much-needed break just two weeks ago. My brother had bought a swanky new car, and we were out for a drive in the middle of the night. On the Jammu Tawi bridge, I saw this enormous Indian flag waving freely in the wind."

He added,“I said to my brother, 'I think I'm getting emotional looking at the flag'. He laughed and replied, 'I think you've been in the character for far too long'... I smiled to myself, thinking, 'I hope this feeling stays with me forever'."

'Freedom at Midnight' is based on the book by the same name written Dominique Lapierre and Larry Collins. The series delves into the motivations, conflicts, and sacrifices of key figures like Mahatma Gandhi, Jawaharlal Nehru, and Vallabhbhai Patel.

The teaser of the show shows Mahatma Gandhi asking Sardar Patel to withdraw his nomination as the first Prime Minister of India, and make way for Nehru.

'Freedom at Midnight' will soon drop on Sony LIV.