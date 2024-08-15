HD Relay Expands 5G/4G Capabilities Through Strategic Partnerships

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

HD Relay Hosted Live Streaming & Security Services

LA JOLLA, CA, USA, August 15, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- HD Relay , a leader in high-definition livestreaming services and hosted security systems , announces significant enhancements to its 5G/4G cellular capabilities, bolstered by strategic partnerships with telecommunications giants Verizon and T-Mobile, as well as innovative networking solutions providers Teltonika and Peplink.

Cutting-Edge 5G/4G Technology

HD Relay's latest offering leverages the power of 5G and networks to provide unparalleled livestreaming quality and reliability via its 5g remote cell uplink service. Wireless camera solutions now offer improvements in:

.Ultra-low latency camera feeds for real-time viewer engagement

.Higher bandwidth that ensures superior video quality

.Enhanced network stability and coverage for uninterrupted streaming

.Seamless switching between 5G and 4G networks for consistent performance

Strategic Partnerships Driving Innovation

HD Relay's partnerships with industry leaders are key to its enhanced cellular capabilities:

1: Leveraging Verizon's extensive 5G Ultra-Wideband network, HD Relay ensures high-speed, reliable connections in urban and densely populated

2: Utilizing T-Mobile's widespread 5G and 4G LTE coverage, HD Relay extends its high-quality streaming services to suburban and rural

3: Collaborating with Teltonika, HD Relay integrates advanced networking hardware to optimize cellular connectivity and provide robust, enterprise-grade

4: Joining with Peplink. HD Relay combines award-winning hardware to help assist with our cellular connection.

John F. Bello, Business Development Manager at HD Relay, stated,“Our partnerships with Verizon, T-Mobile, Teltonika, and Peplink represent a big leap forward in our mission to provide the most reliable and high-quality livestreaming services. By combining our technology with the expansive networks of Verizon and T-Mobile, and the hardware expertise of Teltonika and Peplink, we're setting a new standard in cellular broadcasting.”

Expanding Possibilities Across Industries

These partnerships allow HD Relay to offer improved solutions for a wide range of applications, including:

.Science and research camera feeds

.24/7 Live camera coverage

.Remote recording long-term

Looking to the Future

As 5G networks continue to expand and evolve, HD Relay is positioned at the forefront of cellular livestreaming technology. The company remains committed to ongoing partnerships to deliver cutting-edge solutions to its customers.

For more information about HD Relay's 5G/4G capabilities or to inquire about implementation for your organization, please contact:

Chelsea Johnson

Operations Coordinator

...

(619) 270-8404

About HD Relay: HD Relay is a leading provider of high-definition livestreaming services, specializing in cellular-based recording, time lapse and panoramic imaging solutions. With a focus on innovation, reliability, and partnerships with industry leaders, HD Relay empowers organizations to view HD-quality live video content from virtually anywhere.

Chelsea Johnson

HD Relay

+1 619-270-8404

...

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

X

LinkedIn

Instagram

YouTube

TikTok