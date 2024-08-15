Tigereye Open Sources Duckdb.Dart

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

DuckDB

DuckDB simplifies building data-intensive apps for desktop and mobile, offering fast, efficient data processing with significant resource savings

UNITED STATES, August 15, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- TigerEye , the AI-powered planning and revenue management platform, today announced the open-source release of DuckDB. This simplifies the creation of data-intensive applications for both desktop and mobile platforms, offering significant resource savings for companies.

DuckDB is a native Dart API for DuckDB, enabling direct integration of DuckDB's data processing and analytical capabilities in applications. Built on DuckDB's high-performance C APIs, it introduces new Dart data types for quick and easy use. DuckDB's columnar format and vectorized query execution allows for faster downloads and more efficient data analysis and simulation, while also reducing device memory usage.

TigerEye's investment in DuckDB, Dart, and Flutter highlights the company's commitment to innovation and performance. These technologies enable efficient data handling, fast extraction from spreadsheets, and scalability across datasets. The iOS and Android ports of DuckDB ensure reliable data access for sales teams on the go, supporting real-time operational needs. This approach provides customers with timely, accurate information, crucial for making smart decisions that impact revenue.

“There is a strong need to modernize enterprise applications, crucial for business growth and attracting top talent,” said Ralph Gootee, CTO and co-founder of TigerEye.“DuckDB's high performance and seamless integration significantly enhance our system architecture. Our contribution to open-source technologies gives back to the community and supports new developments. This approach provides immediate value to our customers and helps developers create modern applications, advancing the industry.”

“We are delighted to see the release of DuckDB as we believe mobile platforms are the next big frontier for DuckDB,” says Hannes Mühleisen, CEO and co-founder at DuckDB Labs.“We are thankful for TigerEye's commitment to creating a Dart API for DuckDB and making it open-source from the start. Being openly available ensures that everyone can use this library, which aligns with our vision of creating a free analytical database management system that can be deployed anywhere.”

TigerEye's customers benefit from quick access to data, facilitating rapid and informed decision-making on desktop and mobile. The TigerEye platform enables quick insights into the current business state, past data, and future predictions, strengthening strategic sales planning and analysis within minutes. TigerEye prioritizes customer safety and privacy with a single-tenant architecture, ensuring data security and adherence to stringent best practices.

For more information and to access DuckDB, please visit TigerEye's GitHub repository . TigerEye will present DuckDB at today's DuckCon #5 in Seattle.

About TigerEye

TigerEye offers AI-powered planning and revenue management. Its unified platform, featuring a user-friendly interface, ensures easy integration for teams of any skill level, enhancing collaboration and strategic planning. Quick to set up, TigerEye prioritizes data security and privacy, complying with SOC 2 Type 2, ISO 27001, California Consumer Privacy Act (CCPA), and General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) standards.

