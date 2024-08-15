(MENAFN- PR Newswire) QUEENS, N.Y., Aug. 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Eastern Communications Ltd. , one of the largest mission critical communications providers in

North America, has been recognized by Inc. Magazine as one of the companies building the future – and included as part of the Inc. 5000 fastest-growing, privately-held companies in the US.

Eastern Communications Recognized on 2024 Inc. 5000 List of Fastest-Growing Companies

Continue Reading

"This recognition is a testament to the quality and dedication of our greatest asset – our employees," said Scott Tschetter, COO of Eastern Communications. "Every day, they work in support of our key OEM partners – who provide industry-leading technology; our dealers – who provide unparalleled, local support for those public safety, utilities, and transportation workers out in the field; and our collective end users – who rely on the critical communications systems that we provide and support nationwide."

"One of the greatest joys of my job is going through the Inc. 5000 list. To see all of the intriguing and surprising ways that companies are transforming sectors, from health care and AI to apparel and pet food, is fascinating for me as a journalist and storyteller,"

said

Mike Hofman, Inc.'s editor-in-chief. "Congratulations to this year's honorees, as well, for growing their businesses fast despite the economic disruption we all faced over the past three years, from supply chain woes to inflation to changes in the workforce."

Eastern joins a diverse range of Inc. 5000 alumni, including Meta, Microsoft, Oracle, Under Armour, Intuit, Pandora, Patagonia, Clif Bar, and others.

About Eastern Communications Ltd.

Over the last six decades, Eastern Communications has evolved from a local spectrum manager to one of the largest mission critical communications technology providers in

the

United States. Headquartered in

New York City, with employees in 26 states and a growing national presence, Eastern's highly specialized technical expertise ensures first-time, every-time critical communication readiness for its partners in the public safety, utilities, transportation, and Federal markets. For more information, visit



Contact:

Danielle Marcella

Eastern Communications Ltd.

718.729.2044

SOURCE Eastern Communications Ltd.