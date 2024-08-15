For The Sixth Time, Montway Auto Transport Makes The Inc. 5000 List Of Fastest-Growing Private Companies In 2024

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) CHICAGO, Aug. 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ --

Inc. revealed today that Montway Auto ranks No. 4,643 on the 2024 Inc. 5000, its annual list of the fastest-growing private companies in America. The prestigious ranking provides a data-driven look at the most successful companies within the economy's most dynamic segment-its independent, entrepreneurial businesses. Microsoft, Meta, Chobani, Under Armour, Timberland, Oracle, Patagonia, and many other household-name brands gained their first national exposure as honorees on the Inc. 5000.

"The past year has been exciting for Montway," said Thomas Gartland, Chairman and CEO of Montway Auto Transport. "We've elevated our services for both retail and business customers, forged new partnerships, and enhanced employee benefits. We're proud of our achievements and enthusiastic about the future. Being recognized by Inc. is a tremendous honor. Congratulations to all the companies on the list-we're proud to be among such distinguished peers."

The company achieved 86% three-year revenue growth to earn its ranking on this year's list and is on track to successfully ship more than 250,000 vehicles in 2024. Montway partners with 30,000+ carriers across the country and has served over one million satisfied customers since it was founded in 2007.

Montway has built its reputation by delivering superior customer service to individuals and business-to-business clients in the auto dealership, moving and relocation, auto auction, rental car, fleet management, finance, and OEM industries. Recently, Montway launched real-time vehicle shipment tracking to provide customers with increased control and visibility from pickup through delivery. In partnership with technology provider

Ship , the new program offers customers 24/7 access to their shipment status and all inspection and delivery documents.

Earlier this year, Montway unveiled its new release of the Montway Automation Portal (M.A.P.) , designed specifically for automotive dealer groups. These enhancements aim to transform how dealer groups manage transportation costs by consolidating data points from multiple stores on a centralized platform.

Montway's dedication to service excellence is reflected in its Net Promoter Score of 78, well above the industry average of 41. The company has garnered nearly 100,000 online customer reviews with a 4.7/5-star average rating across 21 platforms. Montway's achievements are driven by a global team of more than 400 employees. Additionally, Montway has proudly held the Great Place To Work certification for the past two years.



"One of the greatest joys of my job is going through the Inc. 5000 list," says Mike Hofman, who recently joined Inc. as editor-in-chief. "To see all of the intriguing and surprising ways that companies are transforming sectors, from health care and AI to apparel and pet food, is fascinating for me as a journalist and storyteller. Congratulations to this year's honorees, as well, for growing their businesses fast despite the economic disruption we all faced over the past three years, from supply chain woes to inflation to changes in the workforce."

About Montway Auto Transport

Founded in 2007, Montway Auto Transport has grown to be the nation's leading automotive transport company supporting vehicle transport to all 50 states including Alaska and Hawaii, as well as Europe – offering extended service hours, 365 days a year.



In addition to a retail division serving the privately-owned vehicle market, Montway has a business solutions sector focused on the automotive logistics needs of enterprises in sales, remarketing, manufacturing, moving and relocation, and finance. Montway Auto Transport sets the industry standard for innovative logistics technologies and customer service.

