The Security Service of Ukraine's (SSU) special forces captured 102 Russian servicemen in the Kursk region.

A source in the SSU told Ukrinform.

"This is the most massive capture of the enemy that we managed to carry out at one time. We are talking about the capture of ruscits in the Kursk region," the source said.

He added that this was made possible by a special operation conducted by the SSU's A Special Forces. They captured and cleared a company stronghold, which was well-fortified, concrete and well-fortified from all sides, with underground communications and accommodation for personnel, a canteen, armoury and even a bathhouse. According to the agency's source, the enemy was not going to surrender, and had more than enough provisions and ammunition.

Source: Official channel of the "I Want to Live" Project

Special forces of the SSU Central Special Operations Centre captured 102 servicemen of the 488th Guards Motorised Rifle Regiment of the Russian Armed Forces and the Akhmat unit.

Russia may be transferring some units from Donetsk warzone to defendregion - ISW

As reported by Ukrinform, captured Russians from various units in the Kursk region have expressed a desire to be exchanged with Azov fighters held in Russian captivity.

According to experts, the captured Russian military in the Kursk region of the Russian Federation, including FSB officers, GRU officers, Kadyrovites, conscripts, will be a valuable exchange for Ukraine.

Photo: Project "I Want to Live"