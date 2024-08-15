Tensions escalate in Middle East following killing of Ismail Haniyeh

(MENAFN) As tensions escalate in the Middle East following the killing of Ismail Haniyeh, American officials are carefully navigating their messages to Iran. While maintaining a cautious stance, Washington is signaling its reluctance to expand military operations in the region. The underlying message from the United States is clear: a significant retaliatory response from Iran would not be in its best interest, and the United States is prepared to shift from a defensive to an offensive posture if necessary.



A United States official, who requested anonymity, highlighted that the region has recently entered a phase of heightened tension, describing the situation as having moved beyond a "grace phase." This term reflects a period where the Iranian response to recent events has been anticipated but not yet executed. The official noted that this "grace phase" was characterized by relative calm, during which Iranian plans for retaliation were being formulated.



In Beirut, United States envoy Amos Hochstein addressed concerns about the potential for escalating conflict between Israel and the Hezbollah militant group. Hochstein expressed hope that a full-scale war could be avoided, stating, "I hope so, I think so," during a press conference following his meeting with Lebanese Parliament Speaker Nabih Berri. He emphasized the urgency of reaching a ceasefire in Gaza and hinted that a diplomatic resolution in Lebanon could follow, facilitated by ongoing mediation efforts.



The current diplomatic efforts reflect a broader strategy by the United States to manage the volatile situation with Iran and its allies, emphasizing the need for cautious diplomacy while preparing for all possible scenarios. As the situation remains fluid, American officials are keenly aware of the potential for rapid escalation and are working to balance their responses accordingly.

