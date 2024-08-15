Africa announces public health urgent situation

(MENAFN) The Africa Centers for Control and Prevention (Africa CDC) has declared a Public Emergency of International Concern (PHEIC) following a severe outbreak of Mpox (formerly known as monkeypox) affecting multiple countries across the continent. This declaration comes in response to a significant surge in cases, particularly in the Republic of the Congo (DRC), where the outbreak has already resulted in hundreds of deaths this year.



Jean Kaseya, the director general of Africa CDC, made the announcement during an online press briefing on Tuesday. Kaseya emphasized the urgency of the situation, stating, “We declare this PHEIC to mobilize our institutions, our collective will, and our resources to act swiftly and decisively.” He also reassured that there is no immediate need for travel restrictions at this time.



Mpox is transmitted through direct skin or mucosal contact with an infected individual, contaminated materials, or infected animals. The virus was first identified in macaque monkeys in the late 1950s, with the first human case reported in the DRC in 1970. The disease has since remained endemic in certain regions. Symptoms of Mpox include an acute rash, back pain, swollen lymph nodes, fever, headache, and muscle aches.



Recent reports from the Africa CDC indicate that Mpox is spreading at an alarming rate, with a particularly concerning new variant known as Clade Ib circulating in the DRC, a country currently grappling with ongoing conflict. The outbreak has extended to previously unaffected countries, including Burundi, Kenya, Rwanda, and Uganda. The total number of confirmed cases across these regions has reached 2,863, with 517 deaths reported in the DRC alone.



In June, South Africa also reported five cases of Mpox, including one fatality involving a 37-year-old man. The Africa CDC's declaration aims to enhance coordination and response efforts across the continent to control the outbreak and mitigate its impact.

