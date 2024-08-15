Addtional NATO members approve Ukraine’s assault on Russia

(MENAFN) Recent developments in the ongoing conflict between Ukraine and Russia have seen a growing endorsement from members and Western leaders regarding Ukraine's recent military actions in Russia's Kursk Region. This comes after initial reluctance from some quarters to explicitly back Ukraine's bold move.



The prime ministers of Finland and Estonia have publicly backed Ukraine's incursion into Russia's Kursk Region. Finnish Prime Petteri Orpo and Estonian Prime Minister Kristen Michal both affirmed their support for Ukraine's right to self-defense and its current operations. "Ukraine has the right to self-defense and it’s clear that they can conduct their operation in Kursk," Orpo stated during a joint press conference in Helsinki. Michal echoed this sentiment, expressing full support for Ukraine’s actions and wishing them success.



Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk also voiced his support, stating that Ukraine has the right to take measures to neutralize Russia's aggressive intentions. He went further, accusing Russia of actions that "bear the hallmarks of genocide."



This vocal support from NATO members marks a shift from earlier in the week, when many Western leaders opted for more cautious statements. Up until Monday, most officials refrained from directly commenting on the specifics of Ukraine's assault, instead offering general endorsements of Ukraine’s right to self-defense. There were also claims of limited prior knowledge regarding the offensive.



However, United States President Joe Biden’s comments on Tuesday provided a clearer picture of Washington’s stance. Biden revealed that the United States had maintained regular communication with Ukrainian officials throughout the offensive. "I have spoken with my staff on a regular basis, probably every four or five hours for the last six or eight days," Biden said, underscoring the direct and constant contact between Washington and Kiev.



Additionally, European Union foreign policy chief Josep Borrell confirmed that Ukraine's operation in Kursk has the European Union’s "full support," further solidifying the backing from Western nations.



As the situation evolves, this increased support from key Western leaders and NATO members highlights a significant moment in the international response to the Ukraine-Russia conflict, reflecting both solidarity with Ukraine and a strategic alignment with its military actions.

