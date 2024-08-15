Indian FM To Visit Next Sun.

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) NEW DELHI, Aug 15 (KUNA) -- India on Thursday announced that External Affairs S. Jaishankar will pay a visit to Kuwait to cement the bilateral relationship.

A statement by the Indian External Affairs said that Jaishankar will pay an official visit to the State of Kuwait on August 18 to meet Kuwait Foreign Minister Ali Al-Yahya and the leadership of the state.

"External Affairs Minister's visit will enable both sides to review various aspects of our bilateral relations including political, trade, investment, energy, security, cultural, consular and people-to-people contacts as well as exchange views on regional and international issues of mutual interest," the statement noted. (end)

