City of Tubas experience dramatic escalation in violence Israeli military operations were met with explosive attacks

(MENAFN) On Wednesday, the city of Tubas, located in the northern region of the occupied West Bank, experienced a dramatic escalation in violence as Israeli military operations were met with explosive attacks. This surge in conflict follows a violent day where Israeli gunfire resulted in the deaths of five Palestinians.



During the evening, reports from Israeli military sources indicated that four were when an improvised explosive device (IED) detonated against an Israeli armored vehicle in Tubas. The explosion, which took place as part of an ongoing military operation in the area, resulted in severe injuries to two soldiers and lighter injuries to the other two. The incident occurred amid extensive operations targeting not only Tubas but also the surrounding towns of Tammun and the al-Fara'a Palestinian refugee camp. The injured soldiers were transported to a nearby hospital for medical treatment.



The Hebrew newspaper *Yedioth Ahronoth* reported that the blast was part of a broader military campaign in which the Israeli forces were active for several hours. This operation led to the deaths of five Palestinians and resulted in additional injuries and arrests.



Later in the evening, the Islamic Jihad’s military wing, Saraya al-Quds, claimed responsibility for detonating another explosive device targeting an Israeli military vehicle on Al-Thaghra Street in Tubas. This attack also led to injuries among Israeli soldiers.



Earlier on Wednesday, following a prolonged and intense operation, Israeli forces withdrew from Tubas and Tammun. The raids, which resulted in several Palestinian deaths, included a contentious incident in which an Israeli soldier killed a Palestinian during a house raid in Tubas.



In a separate incident, an Israeli vehicle in the village of Tammun was bombed, resulting in the deaths of its occupants. Israeli officials defended this action as a preemptive strike aimed at thwarting an alleged armed group preparing to target Israeli interests.



These events highlight the escalating violence and intensifying conflict in the West Bank, marked by a series of aggressive military actions and retaliatory attacks. The ongoing hostilities underscore the deepening tensions between Israeli forces and Palestinian factions amid a backdrop of relentless military operations and explosive incidents.

