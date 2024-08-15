Brazil’S Senate Passes Key Debt Renegotiation Bill For States

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) In a decisive 70-to-2 vote, Brazil's Senate recently approved a bill that could significantly alter the landscape for several states grappling with debt.



This legislation introduces a new framework, the Program for Full Payment of State Debts (Propag). It is designed to offer more lenient conditions for states currently under stringent fiscal regimes.



Under the proposed system, states such as Rio de Janeiro, Rio Grande do Sul , Minas Gerais, and Goiás can transition to conditions that allow them greater fiscal flexibility.



This includes potentially lowering the real interest rates on their debt payments from the existing 4% to between 0% and 2%.



Additionally, they have the option to substitute parts of their debt obligations with investments in education. Alternatively, they can transfer state-owned assets to the federal government .







The more a state can offset its debt through these means, the lower the interest rate, potentially dropping to zero.

Key Provisions of the New Fiscal Legislation

Additionally, the legislation mandates that indebted states contribute 1% of their annual debt to a newly established collective fund shared among all states. This promotes fiscal equity across the federation.



The bill also stipulates a postponement of stricter spending caps until 2025, based on this year's expenditures. This allows states to temporarily increase their budget allocations.



One notable amendment to the bill permits states that do not make immediate payments to invest more in local projects.



Additionally, they must contribute to the equalization fund, which aims to balance fiscal support across the federation.



This legislative move reflects a strategic approach to alleviating fiscal pressures on debt-ridden states. It gives them room to stabilize and grow their economies without heavy fiscal constraints.



By modifying the fiscal framework, the Senate aims to support economic stability across Brazil's states while maintaining a focus on long-term fiscal responsibility.

