Azerbaijan's State Budget Surplus Reaches 3.1 Billion Manat

The surplus of the state budget of the Republic of Azerbaijan amounted to 3 billion 126.5 million manat by the end of the first seven months of 2024, Azernews reports citing the State Statistics Committee.

The surplus, or balance, was 2 billion 790.8 million manat at the end of the first six months. While state budget revenues increased by 20.3% year-on-year to 22 billion 584.9 million manat, expenditures rose by 10.4% to 19 billion 458.4 million manat.

This positive budgetary performance reflects a significant increase in revenues, outpacing the growth in expenditures, and underscores the government's effective fiscal management during the first half of the year.