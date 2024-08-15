Azerbaijan's State Budget Surplus Reaches 3.1 Billion Manat
Date
8/15/2024 6:23:41 AM
(MENAFN- AzerNews)
Nazrin Abdul
The surplus of the state budget of the Republic of Azerbaijan
amounted to 3 billion 126.5 million manat by the end of the first
seven months of 2024, Azernews reports citing the
State Statistics Committee.
The surplus, or balance, was 2 billion 790.8 million manat at
the end of the first six months. While state budget revenues
increased by 20.3% year-on-year to 22 billion 584.9 million manat,
expenditures rose by 10.4% to 19 billion 458.4 million manat.
This positive budgetary performance reflects a significant
increase in revenues, outpacing the growth in expenditures, and
underscores the government's effective fiscal management during the
first half of the year.
