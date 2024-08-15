Helicopter Units Of Azerbaijan Air Force Hold Training Flights
Date
8/15/2024 6:23:40 AM
(MENAFN- AzerNews)
Fatima Latifova
Read more
Under the training plan for 2024, the helicopter units of the
Air Force are conducting training flights,
Azernews reports.
After briefing the personnel on their tasks and safety
regulations, a health check was conducted for the military
pilots.
According to the training flight plan, helicopters from base
airfields performed takeoffs and landings, aerial reconnaissance,
and other activities along specified routes during both daytime and
nighttime.
Military pilots demonstrated exceptional professionalism during
exercises aimed at enhancing their combat skills.
MENAFN15082024000195011045ID1108557957
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.