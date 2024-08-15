(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Miratech is certified as Great Place to Work in India

Great Place to Work in India certification marks Miratech's first-ever application for the recognition and is based on the feedback from the recent GPTW survey.

NEW YORK, USA, August 15, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Miratech , a leading global IT services and consulting firm is pleased to announce its certification as a Great Place to Work® in India. This certification is a significant achievement, particularly as it marks Miratech's first-ever application for this recognition. The certification is based on outstanding feedback from the recent GPTW survey, with over 80% of Miratech's employees in India participating in early July. This certification is valid from July 2024 through July 2025."We are deeply honored to receive the Great Place to Work Certification, especially as a young entity in our region, just two years into our journey. This achievement reflects our rich culture and more than three decades of global excellence that Miratech has brought to our team. Our people are at the heart of everything we do, and this recognition underscores our commitment to creating a supportive and inclusive environment where everyone feels valued and empowered. Together, we celebrate this milestone as a testament to our shared values and dedication to building a truly great place to work," says Sathiyakailash Suryanarayanan, Director of the India R&D Office.Miratech's office in India was established in 2022 in Bangalore, India, and has since grown to over 190 engineers working remotely around the country. Currently, India has one of the fastest-growing talent pools for the IT and Information Technology enabled Services (ITeS) industries and is known for its competitive landscape, agility and excellence, and availability of skilled talent.Great Place To Work is the global authority on workplace culture. Since 1992, they have surveyed more than 100 million employees worldwide and used those deep insights to define what makes a great workplace: trust. The certification process involves a comprehensive survey and analysis of employee feedback on key workplace aspects such as credibility, respect, fairness, pride, and camaraderie.Achieving this certification is a testament to Miratech's commitment to relentless performance for clients and fostering a growth-oriented internal culture for its employees. It underscores the company's dedication to earning trust through reliability, thriving in complexity, and striving for versatility, as imprinted in its values.Justin Kearney, Senior Vice President, People said:“Congratulations to the entire team in India, as well as all the First Line Managers who support our India colleagues and are based around the world. This is a recognition of the wonderful people culture that we have created not only in India but across the whole of Miratech. This certification will undoubtedly help us attract more top talent to the business in the future.”Miratech operates in more than 25 countries and has over 900 employees around the world. The company's future goals for the India region include expanding its presence and engaging highly qualified specialists in global projects, further enhancing its reputation as a leader in the IT services industry.About MiratechMiratech helps visionaries change the world. We are a global IT services and consulting company that combines proven global enterprise processes and methodologies with startup innovation. Today we support digital transformations for the largest enterprises on the planet. By partnering with both large and small players, we stay at the leading edge of technology, remain nimble even as a global leader, and create technology that helps our clients further enhance their business. Our culture of Relentless Performance enables over 99% of Miratech's engagements to succeed by meeting or exceeding scope, schedule, and/or budget objectives since our inception in 1989. For additional information please visit .About Great Place To WorkGreat Place To Work is the global authority on workplace culture. Their mission is to help every place become a great place to work for all. Their recognition is the most coveted and respected in the world for elevating employer brands to attract the right people. Their proprietary methodology and platform enable organizations to truly capture, analyze, and understand the experience of all employees. Our groundbreaking research empowers organizations to build cultures that retain talent and unlock the potential of every employee. Since 1992, their Certification, Best WorkplacesTM Lists, and global benchmarks have become the industry standard, built on data from more than 100 million employees in 150 countries around the world.Learn more at and on LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook and Instagram.

