This win took place at the Nilton Santos in Rio de Janeiro, snapping Palmeiras' impressive 17-game unbeaten streak in the competition.



The scorers were Botafogo's Luiz Henrique and Igor Jesus, and Palmeiras' Mauricio.



The teams will meet again next Wednesday at the Allianz Parque , with the game starting at 9:30 PM local time.



Before their next encounter, both teams will participate in key matches in the Brazilian Championship this Sunday.



The game commenced with high energy. In the initial moments, Palmeiras attempted to assert dominance but quickly faced Botafogo's aggressive strategy.



Botafogo wasted an early chance but remained persistent in their attack.







Luiz Henrique made a significant impact by breaking through the Palmeiras defense and scoring the first goal at the 21-minute mark, assisted by Thiago Almada.



Palmeiras responded with an equalizer at the 32-minute mark through Mauricio, who finished a setup from Rony.



Shortly afterward, Igor Jesus restored Botafogo's lead with a well-placed shot, making it 2-1.



As the second half unfolded, both teams exchanged scoring opportunities. Palmeiras sought an equalizer, but Botafogo effectively controlled the game's tempo.



Weverton, Palmeiras' goalkeeper, notably saved a critical shot at the 17-minute mark, preventing a third goal.

Botafogo Takes Initial Victory in Copa Libertadores Knockout Stage

Despite possessing the ball more, Palmeiras struggled to create significant chances due to inaccurate passing and Botafogo's tight defense.



The game remained heated and closely contested until the final whistle. In the last minute, Alexander's header for Palmeiras missed the target, ensuring Botafogo's victory.



This match extends beyond a simple tournament encounter; it's a strategic and resilient battle with significant consequences for both teams' Libertadores campaigns.



For Palmeiras, this loss serves as a crucial wake-up call, pressing them to regroup for the next leg and sustain their championship aspirations.



For Botafogo, the triumph not only boosts morale but also strategically positions them for upcoming challenges in both local and continental tournaments.

