India marks 78th Independence Day amidst backdrop of significant challenges

(MENAFN) India is celebrating its 78th Independence Day on Thursday amidst a backdrop of significant challenges, including issues related to border security, unemployment, and regional changes. This year’s celebrations are particularly notable as Prime Narendra Modi, who has been in office since 2014, addresses the nation from the historic Red Fort with a reduced political mandate compared to previous years.



Security measures in the capital are heightened, with approximately 6,000 guests present for Modi’s speech. Across the country, various rallies and flag-hoisting ceremonies are being held to mark the occasion. The Defense Ministry highlighted that the celebrations aim to reinvigorate the government's efforts to transform India into a developed nation by 2047.



Despite the festive atmosphere, India faces several pressing issues. According to New Delhi-based analyst Niranjan Sahoo, key challenges include unemployment and border security concerns. The recent general elections resulted in the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) securing 240 seats in the Lok Sabha, falling short of an outright majority. The Modi-led government, however, was able to secure a third term with the support of coalition partners, totaling 293 seats.



Internally, India grapples with a range of difficulties. Sahoo pointed to ongoing border issues, particularly in Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh, where tensions with China persist. Additionally, the northeastern state of Manipur has experienced ethnic clashes, and Jammu and Kashmir has been without an elected government since 2018. The border dispute with China along the Line of Actual Control in Ladakh and the tense situations in Myanmar and Bangladesh further complicate the region's security landscape.



Unemployment, particularly among the youth in northern states, remains a significant concern. Despite government claims of job creation, there is widespread skepticism and unrest, as evidenced by recent youth protests in these regions. The Modi administration faces the challenge of addressing these issues while striving to meet the ambitious development goals set for the country's future.

