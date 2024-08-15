Death rate from Kampala garbage collapse in Uganda climbs to 30, 6 more bodies recovered

(MENAFN) The death toll from the tragic garbage collapse in Kampala, Uganda, has risen to 30 as rescue teams recovered six more bodies on Wednesday. This brings the total number of bodies retrieved since the disaster began on Friday to 30. Rescue efforts are continuing, with hopes diminishing for the 39 people still unaccounted for after nearly 72 hours of searching. Kampala Metropolitan Police spokesperson Patrick Onyango reported that out of the missing individuals, 35 are community members or residents, while four are garbage collectors from various locations.



The incident occurred when a massive pile of garbage at a landfill site on the outskirts of Kampala collapsed, burying numerous homes while people were asleep. Search and rescue operations are concentrated in the Kiteezi area of the capital. Authorities are concerned that the death toll may continue to rise, as preliminary police reports indicate that 33 homes have been completely buried under the debris.



Residents have expressed frustration over the initial delays in the rescue response and the slow progress in retrieving the bodies. Heavy earth-moving equipment is being used to sift through the layers of solid waste, revealing human remains as the chances of finding survivors decrease. The government has pledged to expedite the excavation process by deploying additional machinery to the site.



On Tuesday, Minister of State for Relief, Disaster Preparedness, and Refugees Lillian Aber informed Parliament that the landslide has impacted more than 1,000 people across affected villages. She assured that the government is committed to providing food and other essential support while working on compensation details for those affected. The commitment to bringing in more earth-moving equipment aims to speed up the recovery efforts and address the urgent needs of the displaced and bereaved.

MENAFN15082024000045015839ID1108557581