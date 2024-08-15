Gold rises amid market volatility, other precious metals show mixed performance

(MENAFN) prices experienced a modest rise yesterday, climbing above the USD2,510 mark to close at USD2,512 per ounce, representing a 0.2 percent increase. This gain came after a session marked by volatility, with prices fluctuating as investors remained cautious ahead of upcoming U.S. inflation data and potential changes in interest rates. The uncertainty surrounding economic indicators and monetary policy decisions contributed to the mixed trading patterns seen throughout the day.



Meanwhile, silver saw a decline, with prices slipping by 0.6 percent to settle at USD27.68 per ounce. The drop in silver reflects a broader trend of mixed performance among precious metals, as market participants weighed the impact of economic data and the strength of the U.S. dollar. Silver's decline came despite the general upward momentum in gold, highlighting the varying factors influencing different segments of the precious metals market.



Platinum and palladium also exhibited divergent trends. Platinum prices fell by 0.5 percent, closing at USD931.73 per ounce, continuing a downward trend as the metal faced pressure from industrial demand concerns. In contrast, palladium managed a slight increase of 0.1 percent, ending the day at USD939.25 per ounce. This gain followed a significant rise in the previous session, where palladium reached its highest level since July 24. The mixed performances of these metals underscore the complex and shifting dynamics within the precious metals market as investors navigate ongoing economic uncertainties.



