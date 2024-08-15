ENTOUCH Announces Successful Expansion Of Demand Response Program With 24 Hour Fitness

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

RICHARDSON, TX, UNITED STATES, August 15, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- ENTOUCH, the leader in energy management and smart building technology, proudly announces the successful expansion of its Demand Response program in partnership with 24 Hour Fitness, the 40-year leader in health and fitness. This milestone highlights the effectiveness of ENTOUCH's cutting-edge solutions in reducing energy usage, driving profitability, and supporting sustainability initiatives for multisite operators.

In 2023, 24 Hour Fitness implemented ENTOUCH's Demand Response program across an initial 100 locations in California and Texas. The initiative proved highly successful, saving 35 MW of energy and significantly contributing to the reduction of CO2 emissions.

As a result, 24 Hour Fitness expanded the program to include 39 additional locations. Jon Bolen, CEO of ENTOUCH, said, "We are incredibly proud of the success and expansion of our Demand Response Program, which underscores our commitment to providing innovative energy solutions to our customers and partners.”

The program's impact included an energy savings of 35 MW in 2023 alone and a corresponding avoidance of 15.1 metric tons of CO2 for 24 Hour Fitness. Importantly, 24 Hour Fitness' participation also supported the grid reliability efforts of the Electric Reliability Council of Texas (ERCOT) during the 13 demand response calls made during critical summer and fall periods.

ENTOUCH's Demand Response program has demonstrated the tangible economic and environmental benefits of energy management. By leveraging ENTOUCH's proprietary technology, 24 Hour Fitness has not only achieved substantial cost savings but also contributed to a more sustainable future. Chris Schmidt, SVP of Club Operations at 24 Hour Fitness, stated, "The growth of our program is a testament to the value ENTOUCH's Demand Response technology brings to 24 Hour Fitness, not just in cost savings but also in our contribution to a more sustainable future and a healthier planet.”

Building on this success, 24 Hour Fitness is committed to increasing enrollment across more program and utility providers, implementing Demand Response initiatives with utility companies in the expanded regions, and continuing to focus on reducing carbon emissions and educating team members on the benefits of Demand Response to minimize opt-out events.

The expansion of ENTOUCH's Demand Response program demonstrates the power of innovative energy management solutions in achieving significant cost savings and supporting sustainability. As ENTOUCH continues to lead the industry, its commitment to driving our customers' profitability and creating a healthier planet remains the foundation of our mission.

Multisite businesses interested in learning more about the benefits of ENTOUCH's solutions are encouraged to reach out for further information. Together, we can create a more sustainable future for generations to come.

