ARISINFRA SOLUTIONS LIMITED FILES DRHP WITH SEBI

(MENAFN- Adfactors PR) Bengaluru, 14th August 2024: Arisinfra Solutions Limited (“ASL” or “The Company”) has filed its Draft Red Herring Prospectus (“DRHP”) with market regulator Securities and Exchange Board of India (“SEBI”).



The Company is a business-to-business (“B2B”) technology-enabled company focusing on simplifying and digitizing the entire procurement process for construction materials, delivering an efficient end-to-end procurement experience.



The Company plans to raise funds aggregating up to ₹ 6,000 million [ ₹ 600 crore] through initial public offering of Equity Share Capital face value ₹ 2 each. (The “Total Issue Size”). The total issue size comprises of fresh issue of Equity Shares aggregating up to ₹ 6,000 million [₹ 600 crore]. (The “Fresh Issue”)



The Company proposes to utilize the net proceeds towards – (i) Repayment / prepayment, in full or part, of certain outstanding borrowings availed by the Company estimated to be ₹ 2,046 million [₹ 204.60 crore]; (ii) Funding the working capital requirements of the Company estimated to be ₹ 1,770 million [₹ 177 crore]; (iii) Investment in its Subsidiary, Buildmex-Infra Private Limited (“Buildmex”), for funding its working capital requirements estimated to be ₹ 480 million [₹ 48 crore]; (iv) Purchase of partial shareholding from existing shareholders of its Subsidiary, ArisUnitern Re Solutions Private Limited (formerly ArisUnitern Private Limited) estimated to be ₹ 204 million [₹ 20.40 crore] and balance amount towards general corporate purposes and unidentified inorganic acquisitions. (The “Objects of the Issue”)





MENAFN15082024005232011781ID1108557509