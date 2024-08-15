Indian Army Officer, Militant Killed In Encounter In Jammu, Kashmir

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) NEW DELHI, Aug 15 (KUNA) -- Indian defence sources have said that an officer and a were killed in an encounter in Akar forests in Doda district of Jammu and Kashmir.

The Indo Asian News Agency quoted army sources late Wednesday that captain Deepak Singh and a militant were killed in an encounter in Akar forests between Udhampur and Doda.

The army launched a search operation and when the search team approached the fired indiscriminately wounding the captain.

He was taken to a nearby hospital but he succumbed to the injuries. The army also confirmed that one of the four militants was killed in the operation.

New Delhi accuses Islamabad of supporting and funding the armed groups in Kashmir, claims which Islamabad denies. (end)

