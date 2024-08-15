Indian Army Officer, Militant Killed In Encounter In Jammu, Kashmir
Date
8/15/2024 3:05:41 AM
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA))
NEW DELHI, Aug 15 (KUNA) -- Indian defence sources have said that an army officer and a militant were killed in an encounter in Akar forests in Doda district of Jammu and Kashmir.
The Indo Asian News Agency quoted army sources late Wednesday that captain Deepak Singh and a militant were killed in an encounter in Akar forests between Udhampur and Doda.
The army launched a search operation and when the search team approached the militants fired indiscriminately wounding the captain.
He was taken to a nearby hospital but he succumbed to the injuries. The army also confirmed that one of the four militants was killed in the operation.
New Delhi accuses Islamabad of supporting and funding the armed groups in Kashmir, claims which Islamabad denies. (end)
atk
MENAFN15082024000071011013ID1108557426
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.