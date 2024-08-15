Qatar Media Centre Wraps Up Young Media Professional Workshop

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Doha: The Qatar Centre, a of Culture affiliate, wrapped up the young media professional this evening, after having run for four consecutive days.

Conducted by media professional Amal Hikmat, the workshop targeted the 10 to 16 years age group, and included various types of activities and training, both theoretical and practical in nature.

It focused on a range of concepts, fundamentals, and skills essential for anyone interested in pursuing a career in media, such as voice training, writing and editing skills, as well as handling sources, in addition to ways to acquire the general knowledge and cultural awareness needed to stand out.

The participants also got the chance to go on a field trip to Al Araby TV premises in Lusail in order to have an insider view on television work and to understand the various stages of TV production.

For her part, Director of the Qatar Media Centre Iman Al Kaabi praised the collaboration with the Al Araby TV during the workshop, noting that the experience had a significant impact on participants, who received it well, especially as it reinforced their theoretical knowledge via real-world observation.

Al Kaabi said that another course will commence on Monday as part of the centre's summer programme which has been running since early July, adding that it will deal with human voice types and Arabic phonetics to be presented by trainer Ahmad Zarfa and to last for three days, with a 8 to 16 years old target audience.