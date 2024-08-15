Man Dies, Another Injured As Cloudburst Hits South Kashmir's Kulgam

(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer) Srinagar- A man died after a cloudburst hit Damhal Hanjipora area of South Kashmir's Kulgam district on Thursday, official said.

Quoting an official, news agency KNO reported that the cloudburst hit Banward area in DH Pora and soon after a rescue operation was launched.

“One person died in the incident, while another suffered injuries. and civil administration is on the spot,” he said.

The dead has been identified as Mukhtar Ahmad Chouhan son of Mohammad Hussain Chouhan of Bangward Bala. The person has been identified as Rafakat Ahmad Chouhan son of Mohammad Hussain Chouhan, also from Bangward Bala.

Tehsildar DH Pora, Zahid Ahmad, told KNO that a team has been rushed to the spot, and further details will be shared later.

