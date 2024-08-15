Man Dies, Another Injured As Cloudburst Hits South Kashmir's Kulgam
Date
8/15/2024 12:14:28 AM
(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer) Srinagar- A man died after a cloudburst hit Damhal Hanjipora area of South Kashmir's Kulgam district on Thursday, official said.
Quoting an official, news agency KNO reported that the cloudburst hit Banward area in DH Pora and soon after a rescue operation was launched.
ADVERTISEMENT
“One person died in the incident, while another suffered injuries. Police and civil administration is on the spot,” he said.
The dead has been identified as Mukhtar Ahmad Chouhan son of Mohammad Hussain Chouhan of Bangward Bala. The injured person has been identified as Rafakat Ahmad Chouhan son of Mohammad Hussain Chouhan, also from Bangward Bala.
Tehsildar DH Pora, Zahid Ahmad, told KNO that a team has been rushed to the spot, and further details will be shared later.
Read Also
Residential House, Boundary Wall Damaged In Cloudburst In South Kashmir's Anantnag
Several Houses, Mosque Damaged As Cloudburst Hits Ganderbal Village
MENAFN15082024000215011059ID1108557103
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.