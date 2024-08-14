Cryptonewsbreaks Blockchain Futurist Conference Anchors Upcoming Canada Crypto Week

(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network) Blockchain Futurist Conference

is the anchor event for this month's Canada Week, a weeklong series of Web3 and artificial intelligence (“AI”) events. Blockchain Futurist Conference

will be providing a central hub for the weeklong event series that includes more than 30 web3 subevents, including networking events, round table discussions, signings, investor breakfasts and more. Canada Week is slated for Aug. 11–17, 2024, in Toronto.

According to the announcement, many of the events during Canada Crypto Week will take place at the Blockchain Futurist Conference site, offering attendees an interactive and immersive experience. Some of the week's events include the LTD Boat Party, Crypto Ecosystem Night by VirgoCX, Blockchain Bootcamp, Talent Pool Games by TeamSpark, ETHToronto Hackathon, ETHWomen Experience, the Newton VIP Event, a Women's Breakfast, the Artificial Intelligence@Futurist Conference, AWIC Facilitated Networking@ETHWomen and Startup Investor Drinks by Toronto Starts.

“This highly anticipated week aims to highlight Canada's significant contributions to the blockchain and cryptocurrency industry,” the announcement stated.“Ethereum was born in Toronto, and the city boasts a huge tech community, with blockchain programs in its universities and a vibrant ecosystem of innovation. This week is a testament to Canada's position as a major player in the global crypto landscape.”

About Blockchain Futurist Conference

Blockchain Futurist Conference is Canada's largest and longest-running crypto event, bringing together more than 6,500 attendees and 150 speakers to learn about the latest developments, trends and innovations in the field. The conference features three stages, two floors of expo booths, NFT galleries, crypto marketplaces, blockchain bootcamps, developer hackathon, networking events and more.

Blockchain Futurist Conference is true to its ethos and enables everything to accept cryptocurrency onsite, including outdoor vendors, food trucks, carnival stations, ticketing, Bitcoin ATMs, NFT access passes and even crypto-enabled helicopter rides.

