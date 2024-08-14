ACC's Ask A Change Maker Campaign Highlights LYB EVP Tracey Campbell

MENAFN - 3BL) The American Chemistry Council's (ACC) campaign, Ask a Change Maker, features Tracey Campbell, LYB Executive Vice President, Sustainability & Corporate Affairs in its latest video, explaining how circularity works in keeping plastics out of landfills or the environment. Campbell serves as vice chair of the World Plastics Council and is an executive committee member of the Alliance to End Plastic Waste.

Ask a Change Maker is a campaigns launched by the ACC to showcase innovative and sustainable solutions the chemical industry provides to some of the world's most pressing challenges. The campaign aims to inspire and engage the public, policymakers, customers and stakeholders to support the chemical industry's efforts to create a more sustainable future.

LYB is one of the leading participants in the America's Change Makers campaign, highlighting achievements and commitments in the areas of circularity, climate and community. Plastics are essential in creating solutions for everyday sustainable living and are key to the energy transition from the latest automotive components that enable vehicle lightweighting to integral components for wind turbines and solar panels. The story of plastic is evolving and it is being written by America's Change Makers, who are leading sustainable change.

Read Campbell's thought leadership piece on Plastics and Planet: Enabling a sustainable future | LyondellBasell .

Visit the America's Change Makers website to learn more about the campaign and if you missed the spotlights on Armando Lara , site manager at the LYB Lake Charles joint venture (LKO), or Brenna Hebert, Olefins operations manager at LKO , you can find their stories on LYB.