US Department Of State Partners With Coupang To Support Educational And Cultural Programs

(MENAFN- Caribbean News Global) WASHINGTON, USA – US Department of State on Wednesday launched a partnership with Coupang, Inc., a Fortune 200 company headquartered in Seattle, to advance US government's efforts to drive innovation and economic security in the Indo-Pacific region.

“This public-private partnership will specifically focus on expanding public diplomacy, upskilling youth, leadership development, entrepreneurship, and sports in the Republic of Korea (ROK) – the Department's first of its kind partnership with a US company in the ROK,” said the office of the spokesperson.“This partnership reflects the broader alliance between the United States and the ROK in advancing freedom, prosperity, and security in the Indo-Pacific region and supports regional goals outlined during trilateral discussions with ROK and Japanese leaders in May 2024, when deputy secretary of state Kurt Campbell emphasized the importance of people-to-people connections, including educational and professional exchanges, and vibrant cross-cultural ties.

As an initial priority for this partnership with Coupang, the US Embassy will leverage new resources to support a new American Space in Busan and help expand public engagements at all six American Spaces across the ROK. American Spaces – a vital US diplomatic tool – are open-access learning and gathering places around the world that promote interaction between local communities and the United States.

Coupang, the largest US-based job creator in the ROK, and the US Embassy in the ROK will also work together to launch a new cohort of participants for the Department's Academy for Women Entrepreneurs (AWE) program, consistent with Coupang's commitment to invest in the recruitment, employment, and the promotion of women in the areas of software engineering, data science, and logistics as announced by the White House during the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) CEO Summit in November 2023. AWE promotes women's economic opportunities by ensuring participating women entrepreneurs have the capabilities and resources to launch and scale successful businesses.

Launched one year after the historic Camp David Summit president Biden hosted in August 2023, this partnership builds on the momentum of deputy secretary Campbell's trilateral discussions and amplifies the department's goals to engage and support diverse populations through academic, cultural, sports, and professional exchanges.

