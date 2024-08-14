Stone’S Steady Climb: A Snapshot Of Financial Health And Market Growth

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) In Q2 of 2024, Stone solidified its standing with an adjusted net of R$ 497 million ($91.2 million), showcasing robust growth.



This 54.4% year-over-year increase in profit is accompanied by a revenue boost to R$ 3.205 billion ($587.9 million). The key driver of Stone 's success is its rising payment processing volume, which saw a notable jump.



Total payment volume surged to R$126 billion ($23.1 billion). Both traditional card payments and the newer Pix system showed strong gains.



Micro, small, and medium enterprises (MSMEs) are at the heart of Stone's strategy. This is evidenced by a 24.6% increase in their transaction volume, which reached R$109.3 billion ($20 billion).



This focus is paying off as Stone captures more market share, outpacing general industry growth. Stone's customer base expanded significantly, up 29.5% to 3.904 million active clients.







This growth underpins a broader expansion in their financial services, with customer deposits rising by 65% annually to R$6.5 billion ($1.19 billion).



The credit portfolio at Stone also grew, reaching R$ 712 million ($130.6 million), marking a substantial year-over-year increase from just R$ 18.7 million ($3.4 million).



This expansion reflects Stone's cautious yet strategic approach to credit, balancing growth with risk management. The results align with Stone's forward-looking guidance, indicating stability and confidence in its growth trajectory.



Despite the complex market conditions, Stone is positioned to meet or exceed its projections for credit portfolios and deposits by the end of the year.



In essence, Stone's financials reveal a company effectively scaling its operations and enhancing its service offerings.



The company is also strategically growing its market footprint. At the same time, it maintains sound financial practices and prepares for future challenges.

