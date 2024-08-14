Norwegian Oil And Gas Fund Received Mega Profits Again
The world's largest Norwegian sovereign wealth fund with assets
of $1.7 trillion made a profit of $138 billion in the first half of
this year. This is partly due to rising stock prices,
The profit is mainly driven by shares of technology companies
due to the demand for new technologies related to artificial
intelligence. In the first six months of the year, the fund
achieved a yield of 8.6 percent.
The Norwegian sovereign Wealth Fund invests the country's excess
oil and gas revenues to boost profits. This makes him one of the
largest investors in the world. The Fund owns an average of 1.5
percent of all global stocks.
