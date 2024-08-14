Angola’S Harsh Response To Dissent: A Precursor To Wider Unrest?

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) On July 30, an Angolan court sentenced 198 individuals-men, women, and older people. They received four to eight years for crimes like rioting and rebellion.



These sentences stemmed from a peaceful protest for the Lunda people's autonomy in the resource-rich, yet impoverished, Lunda Sul Province.



Participants supported Jota Filipe Malakito's pro-autonomy faction, part of the broader Lunda Tchokwe Protectorate Movement. This movement seeks independence for areas with Angola's primary diamond reserves.



However, the has responded severely, refusing dialogue with separatists and imposing strict penalties for dissent. Recently, Parliament passed the Law on Crimes of Vandalism of Public Goods and Services.



This law imposes up to 25 years in prison for protest-related vandalism. It has drawn extensive criticism for threatening civil liberties.







The law also targets NGOs and political parties that organize protests, threatening them with dissolution. Additionally, it allows for the deportation of foreign nationals participating in protests.



Serra Bango, chairperson of the Justice, Peace, and Democracy Association, condemned the law as an authoritarian move to suppress opposition.

Rising Tensions in Angola

Despite these challenges, international media and rights groups continue to highlight the government's repressive tactics.



Although separatist leaders have appealed to the African Union and the United Nations, there has been little international intervention.



Meanwhile, Angolans face high living costs and demand improvements in jobs and prices for essential goods. Police often respond to demonstrations with violence and arrests, reinforcing a pattern of criminalizing public protest.



The government's reliance on punitive measures to quell dissent risks inciting further conflict and radicalizing the youth.



This situation calls for urgent attention from both Angola and regional entities like the Southern African Development Community.



They must advocate for dialogue and the peaceful resolution of disputes, promoting an environment where civil rights are protected and democratic engagement is encouraged.

