Eltropy Climbs To No. 438 On Inc. 5000 Fastest-Growing Companies List For 2024

- Barb Lowman, President of CUNA Strategic ServicesSANTA CLARA, CA, USA, August 14, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Eltropy, the leading AI-powered conversations platform for community institutions (CFIs), is proud to announce its inclusion for the third consecutive year on the prestigious Inc. 5000 list of the fastest-growing private companies in America for 2024. This recognition underscores Eltropy's continued innovation and excellence in the fintech sector, mainly serving community financial institutions.The Inc. 5000 list remains a key indicator of the most successful and dynamic companies within the U.S. economy. Eltropy's consistent upward trajectory on this list is a testament to the demand for the company's platform, and Eltropy's resilience and adaptability in navigating shifting economic challenges.Eltropy has secured the rank of No. 438 on the Inc. 5000 for 2024, marking a significant climb from its previous placements at No. 2,909 in 2022 and No. 618 in 2023. This impressive ranking is a result of Eltropy's 1,023% three-year growth rate, placing the company among the top performers in the Software category."Our continued ascent on the Inc. 5000 list is a powerful validation of our team's unwavering commitment to product innovation and putting the customer first," said Ashish Garg, Co-founder and CEO of Eltropy. "As we've evolved into the industry's only unified conversations platform, we've remained focused on our core mission – empowering CFIs to deliver exceptional financial services so people can access the best financial products and services anytime, anywhere. This recognition from Inc., based on our extraordinary growth rate, fuels our drive to push the boundaries of what's possible in financial communications technology."Eltropy's recent addition of Voice+ - an advanced contact center solution offering AI agents for 24/7 support, advanced Skill-Based Routing (SBR), seamless channel switching for agents, and executive insights to optimize operations - has further solidified Eltropy's position as the go-to platform for CFIs looking to streamline their communication channels and enhance customer engagement."Eltropy's remarkable progress on the Inc. 5000 list over three consecutive years speaks volumes about their ability to address the evolving needs of credit unions and community banks," said Barb Lowman, President of CUNA Strategic Services. "As the only unified conversations platform in the industry, Eltropy is setting new standards for how CFIs can engage with their members and customers across all channels, creating a truly seamless experience that meets the demands of today's digital-first consumers."The prestigious Inc. 5000 ranking, published yearly by Inc. magazine, showcases America's fastest-growing private companies based on their three-year revenue growth trajectories. To explore the full 2024 Inc. 5000 list, including detailed company profiles and a customizable database filterable by sector, region, and other parameters, please visit .Eltropy will showcase its latest innovations at the 2024 Eltropy Leadership Summit, Aug. 26-28 at Sundance Mountain Resort, where CFI leaders will gather to gain deeper insights into how its unified platform and AI can transform operations and member services. Details are available at eltropy/eltropy-leadership-summit-2024.About EltropyEltropy is the leading AI-powered unified conversation platform trusted by 600+ credit unions and community banks to connect with and service their members and customers. For more information, please visit

