Choice Financial Group Makes Prestigious Business Insurance Top 100 Brokers Of U.S. Business List

Choice Group proudly announces its inclusion in the Business Insurance Top 100 Brokers list for 2024.

- Michael Andersen, President and COO of Choice Financial GroupVIRGINIA BEACH, VA, USA, August 14, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The company has achieved the notable rank of #85, highlighting its commitment to excellence and growth in the competitive insurance brokerage industry.This recognition is a testament to Choice Financial Group 's dedication to providing exceptional service and tailored insurance solutions to its clients. The company's strategic vision and innovative approach have enabled it to stand out among its peers, securing a coveted position on this prestigious list."We are incredibly proud to be recognized as one of the top 100 brokers in the United States," said Bob Hilb, CEO of Choice Financial Group. "This achievement is a reflection of our team's hard work, dedication, and unwavering commitment to our clients. We will continue to strive for excellence and drive innovation in the industry." Michael Andersen, President and COO of Choice Financial Group added, "Securing the #85 spot on the Business Insurance Top 100 list is a significant milestone for us. This accomplishment is a testament to the trust and loyalty of our clients."The Business Insurance Top 100 list is a respected benchmark in the industry, celebrating brokers that demonstrate outstanding performance, client service, and market presence. Making it into the top 100 underscores Choice Financial Group's robust growth, client-centric approach, and strong market positioning.About Choice Financial Group: Choice Financial Group is a leading insurance agency with institutional capital support from Northlane Capital Partners, a middle-market private equity firm managing more than $1 billion of committed equity capital. Choice is expanding its market presence through organic growth initiatives and targeted investments. Choice is headquartered in Virginia Beach, Virginia, and has 43 offices in 18 states.

