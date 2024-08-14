Revo Sunglasses Announces Premium Partnership With Hamilton Island Enterprises For Race Week And Endurance Series Events

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Revo Brings NASA to Australia's Premier Sporting Events, Enhancing Performance with Premium Polarized Sunglasses

- Cliff RobinsonNEW YORK, NY, USA, August 14, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Revo , the premium performance eyewear company known for its high-quality sunglasses and timeless designs, is thrilled to announce its new partnership with Hamilton Island Enterprises as a Premium Partner for the renowned Hamilton Island Race Week and the Hamilton Island Endurance Series. This prestigious collaboration underscores the importance of the Australian market to Revo, and the brand is keen on aligning with some of the nation's most celebrated sporting events. Hamilton Island Race Week is one of Australia's favorite yachting events and a firm fixture on the international sailing calendar.Cliff Robinson, CEO of Revo, added: "It's an honor to partner with Hamilton Island Race Week as it's Australia's largest offshore sailing regatta. Revo's NASA technology offers the best lens performance and protection available - so it makes sense to ensure all the racers have the best 'gear' for their eyes. We look forward to introducing Revo to all the attendees and letting them experience 'the best'."Tony Liddy, Revo Australia, shared his excitement: "Revo is thrilled to partner with the Hamilton Island team to mark our re-entry into the Australian market at such a prestigious event. Our premium products are perfectly suited to the needs of both sailors and athletes. Race Week participants will experience the exceptional benefits of premium polarized protection in high-glare environments, and we're eager to educate consumers on the critical importance of functional sunwear."Michael Branagh, General Manager Sales & Marketing, Hamilton Island:“We're excited to welcome Revo as a partner for our Hamilton Island Race Week and Endurance Series events. Their premium performance eyewear is perfectly aligned with our yachting and endurance series events which showcase peak sporting performance surrounded by the beauty of our tropical island location.”About Hamilton Island Race WeekHamilton Island Race Week is one of Australia's favorite yachting events and a firm fixture on the international sailing calendar. Every August, spectators and sailors from around the globe sail to Hamilton Island in the Great Barrier Reef for what is recognized as Australia's largest offshore keelboat regatta.The 39th edition of Hamilton Island Race Week will be staged from 17-24 August, when over 170 boats and around 2000 sailors, their family and friends, will gather at the jewel of the Whitsundays and enjoy the convivial atmosphere and unique camaraderie of the on-water and on-shore carnival.Hamilton Island Enterprises Limited ACN 009 946 909.About Hamilton Island Endurance Series:The Hamilton Island Endurance series spans four endurance events. The Hamilton Hilly Half Marathon (04 May 2025), Great Whitehaven Beach Run (22 June 2025), Hamilton Island Triathlon and the Hamilton Island Ocean Swim (15-16 November 2025) will test athletes on every level.Hamilton Island Enterprises Limited ACN 009 946 909.About Revo:Founded in 1985, Revo quickly became a global performance eyewear brand known as the leader in polarized lens technology. Revo sunglasses were first created by utilizing lens technology developed by NASA as solar protection for satellites. Now, more than 35 years later, Revo continues to build on its rich tradition of technology and innovation by offering the clearest and most advanced high-contrast polarized eyewear in the world.For more information on Revo's products and their partnership with Hamilton Island, please visit and the Hamilton Island event pages.

