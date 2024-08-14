(MENAFN- PR Newswire) NEW YORK, Aug. 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The global

automotive cockpit module market

size is estimated to grow by USD 25.6 billion from 2024-2028, according to Technavio. The is estimated to grow at a CAGR of almost

6.22%

during the forecast period. Adoption of advanced hmi in mass-segment vehicles

is driving market growth,

with a trend towards

maturing autonomous concept. However,

design complexities in digital cockpits

poses a challenge. Key market players include Alps Alpine Co. Ltd., DENSO Corp., Garmin Ltd., Grupo Antolin Irausa SA, Hyundai Motor Co., Inteva Products LLC, Lear Corp., LG Electronics Inc., Magna International Inc., Marelli Holdings Co. Ltd., Robert Bosch GmbH, Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., Samvardhana Motherson International Ltd., Schaeffler AG, Stellantis NV, TomTom NV, Toyoda Gosei Co. Ltd., Visteon Corp., Yanfeng Automotive Interior Systems Co. Ltd., and Yazaki Corp..







Automotive Cockpit Module Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2023 Historic period 2018 - 2022 Forecast period 2024-2028 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 6.22% Market growth 2024-2028 USD 25.6 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 5.78 Regional analysis APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution Europe at 29% Key countries US, China, Germany, Japan, and India Key companies profiled Alps Alpine Co. Ltd., DENSO Corp., Garmin Ltd., Grupo Antolin Irausa SA, Hyundai Motor Co., Inteva Products LLC, Lear Corp., LG Electronics Inc., Magna International Inc., Marelli Holdings Co. Ltd., Robert Bosch GmbH, Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., Samvardhana Motherson International Ltd., Schaeffler AG, Stellantis NV, TomTom NV, Toyoda Gosei Co. Ltd., Visteon Corp., Yanfeng Automotive Interior Systems Co. Ltd., and Yazaki Corp.

Market Driver

The automotive industry is witnessing significant advancements with the increasing focus on autonomous driving. Semi-autonomous features have gained acceptance in both passenger and commercial vehicles due to marketing campaigns and promotions. Self-driving cars may become a reality by the end of the forecast period, and the number of self-driving vehicles could increase substantially in a decade. Automotive majors are making strides in achieving this reality. The development and testing of advanced driver-assistance systems (ADAS) and telematics/connected vehicle applications and services are on the rise, which is beneficial for automotive cockpit modules. Consumer needs and OEM offerings have expanded to include safety, performance, stability, and comfort. Conventional mechanical components are no longer sufficient to address emerging industry challenges. Special features differentiate automobiles, and electronic content plays a crucial role in enabling these enhancements. The rise in electronic content per vehicle and the electrification of automobiles are inevitable, leading to increased software implementation in vehicular systems. These developments will fuel the growth of the global cockpit module market during the forecast period.



The Automotive Cockpit Module market is witnessing significant growth due to the increasing demand for advanced infotainment solutions in vehicles. Connected car services, such as Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, are becoming popular among consumers. Electrification systems are also driving market growth as automakers integrate more technology into vehicle interiors. Automotive cockpits are no longer just about dashboard and instrument panels. They now include centre consoles, door panels, acoustic modules, and even seats. Pollution control technology and exhaust systems are also being integrated into cockpit modules. Vehicle aesthetics are a key consideration, with cockpit modules made from materials like aluminum and wood enhancing the driving experience. OEMs are investing in cockpit modules to offer more features and improve the overall vehicle aesthetic. Autonomous driving is also driving demand for advanced cockpit modules, with wiring harnesses and instrument clusters becoming increasingly complex. Air conditioning units and air bag modules are also essential components of cockpit modules. The market for automotive cockpit modules is expected to continue growing as technology advances and consumer expectations evolve.



Market

Challenges



The automotive cockpit market is witnessing an increase in complexity due to the growing number of applications for automotive Human-Machine Interface (HMI) solutions. From simple radio or audio applications, HMI solutions have evolved to include driver-assistance technologies. This evolution has led to more intricate designs for automotive display systems, such as digital cockpits. Designing these systems requires adherence to thermal and shape layouts, as well as compliance with various industry standards. One such standard is ISO 26262, which ensures functional safety for automotive equipment. OEMs also use different data communication standards, adding to the development challenges. While these standards enhance safety, maintaining system reliability is a significant challenge for market players. The need for standardization in automotive display systems adds to their overall design complexity, negatively impacting market players and the global automotive cockpit module market during the forecast period. The Automotive Cockpit Market is experiencing significant growth due to the increasing demand for feature-rich cabins in passenger cars. Digital modules, vehicle displays, and infotainment systems are at the heart of this trend. Passengers expect a comfortable and personalized experience, leading automotive OEMs to integrate phone connectivity, remote monitoring, and SIM cards. Comfort level and user experiences are key buyer demands, driving the development of advanced head units and infotainment systems offering entertainment, navigation, cabin climate controls, and propulsion information. Technological advances in digitalization and compatible components are fueling the surge in vehicle sales, from passenger cars to commercial vehicles, including light and heavy commercial vehicles. Connected car technologies and self-driving cars are further pushing the market forward. The interface between passengers, devices, and the vehicle is becoming increasingly important, with self-driving cars offering new opportunities for customization and controls, even through steering wheels. Mobile operators and consumers are shaping the market with their preferences, making the Automotive Digital Cockpit a crucial element in automotive sales.

Segment Overview



This automotive cockpit module market report extensively covers market segmentation by





1.1 Passenger cars 1.2 Commercial vehicles



2.1 ICE

2.2 Electric 2.3 Hybrid



3.1 APAC

3.2 Europe

3.3 North America

3.4 South America 3.5 Middle East and Africa



1.1

Passenger cars-

The Automotive Cockpit Module market is experiencing significant growth due to the increasing demand for advanced in-vehicle technologies. These modules integrate various functions such as infotainment, navigation, climate control, and driver assistance systems. Automakers are investing heavily in this technology to enhance the driving experience and improve vehicle safety. The market is expected to continue expanding as consumers seek more convenience and connectivity in their vehicles.

Research Analysis

The Automotive Cockpit Module market encompasses various components that make up the vehicle's driver-centric control center. These include the dashboard, instrument panel, centre console, steering wheel, instrument cluster, and wiring harness. Automobile manufacturers are increasingly focusing on developing feature-full cockpits to enhance user experiences in connected cars and support autonomous driving. Digital modules are becoming increasingly popular, offering customization options to consumers based on their preferences and buyer demands. Air conditioning units, air bag modules, and cabin controls are essential cockpit components, contributing to the overall comfort and safety of the vehicle. OEMs are investing heavily in this market to stay competitive and meet the evolving needs of consumers. Digital cockpits, offering advanced features and seamless connectivity, are the future of automotive interiors.

Market Research Overview

The Automotive Cockpit Module Market encompasses various digital and electronic components that enhance the passenger experience in vehicles. These modules include dashboard, instrument panel, centre console, wiring harness, instrument cluster, steering wheel, and vehicle displays. Automobile manufacturers are integrating advanced technologies such as connected cars, autonomous driving, and OEMs to create feature-full cockpits. Digital modules like infotainment systems, interface, and passenger controls are becoming increasingly popular, allowing passengers to connect their devices and customize their user experiences. Comfort level is a significant factor, with air conditioning units, air bag modules, and cabin systems all contributing to the overall passenger experience. Mobile operators and remote monitoring systems are also integrating SIM cards and connected car technologies, enabling real-time vehicle data and services. Technological advances, such as self-driving cars and electrification systems, are driving the demand for automotive digital cockpits in the passenger car market. Consummers' preferences for customization and advanced features continue to influence automotive sales, with automakers responding by offering compatible components and innovative infotainment solutions like Android infotainment solutions and Apple CarPlay. The cockpit's design and aesthetic elements, such as aluminum and wood, also play a role in enhancing the driving experience. Pollution control technology, seats, exhaust systems, and interior systems are also essential components of the vehicle cockpit electronics.

Table of Contents:

1 Executive Summary

2 Market Landscape

3 Market Sizing

4 Historic Market Size

5 Five Forces Analysis

6 Market Segmentation



Application



Passenger Cars

Commercial Vehicles

Type



ICE



Electric

Hybrid

Geography



APAC



Europe



North America



South America Middle East And Africa



7

Customer Landscape

8 Geographic Landscape

9 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

10 Company Landscape

11 Company Analysis

12 Appendix

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contacts

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email:

[email protected]

Website:



SOURCE Technavio