Early-Stage Funding Dominates Global VC Funding Deals Landscape With 77.8% Volume Share In H1 2024

(MENAFN- Investor Ideas) A total of 5,084 venture capital (VC) funding deals with disclosed funding rounds were announced globally during the first half (H1) of 2024. Despite a decline in their volume, early-stage* funding rounds continued to dominate the global VC funding landscape in H1 2024, accounting for a 77.8% share of the total number of VC deals, according to GlobalData , a leading data and analytics company.

An analysis of GlobalData's Deals Database revealed that a total of 3,957 early-stage funding rounds were announced during the review period, which included 2,163 seed rounds and 1,794 series A funding rounds. The volume of these early-stage funding rounds registered a year-on-year (YoY) decline of 22.1% from 5,078 deals in H1 2023 to 3,957 deals in H1 2024.

Aurojyoti Bose, Lead Analyst at GlobalData, comments: "With the total number of VC deals with disclosed funding rounds registering a YoY decline of 19.1% in H1 2024 compared to the announcement of 6,285 deals during the same period in the previous year, most of the funding rounds experienced a decline in volume in the first half of 2024. Meanwhile, early-stage funding rounds, despite having a relatively much lower average value of deals compared to growth, expansion, and late-stage funding rounds**, also experienced a decline."

Bose adds: "It is noteworthy that the average size of VC deals with early-stage funding rounds was $7.7 million, whereas the average size of VC deals with growth, expansion, and late-stage funding rounds stood much higher at $49 million."

Growth, expansion, and late-stage funding rounds collectively accounted for a 22.2% share of the total number of VC deals with disclosed funding rounds announced globally during H1 2024. Meanwhile, the volume of these growth, expansion, and late-stage funding rounds registered a YoY decline of 6.6% from 1,207 deals in H1 2023 to 1,127 deals in H1 2024.

*Comprising Seed and Series A funding rounds

**Series B onwards

For more information

To gain access to our latest press releases: GlobalData Media Centre

Analysts available for comment. Please contact the GlobalData Press Office:

EMEA & Americas: +44 (0)207 832 4399

Asia-Pacific: +91 40 6616 6809

Email: ...

About GlobalData

4,000 of the world's largest companies, including over 70% of FTSE 100 and 60% of Fortune 100 companies, make more timely and better business decisions thanks to GlobalData's unique data, expert analysis and innovative solutions, all in one platform. GlobalData's mission is to help our clients decode the future to be more successful and innovative across a range of industries, including the healthcare, consumer, retail, financial, technology and professional services sectors.